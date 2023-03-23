Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.13.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Bunge in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bunge in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bunge

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,143,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Bunge by 124.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,703,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,236,000 after buying an additional 1,500,367 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bunge by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after buying an additional 696,806 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter worth about $74,642,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bunge by 1,017.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 730,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,279,000 after buying an additional 664,732 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $95.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bunge has a 1-year low of $80.41 and a 1-year high of $128.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.69 and a 200-day moving average of $95.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.66.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. Bunge had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.76%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

