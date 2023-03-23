Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.80

Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.80 and traded as low as $12.50. Burnham shares last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 2,275 shares.
Burnham Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.80. The stock has a market cap of $41.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.29.
About Burnham
Burnham Holdings, Inc engages in the the provision of heating, venting, and air conditioning industry with thermal and interior comfort solutions used in residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its subsidiaries market products under the following brand names that are differentiated by product line and markets served, which include U.S.
