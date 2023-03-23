Calloway’s Nursery (OTCMKTS:CLWY) Trading 0.4% Higher

Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.70 and last traded at $13.70. 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 1,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Calloway’s Nursery, Inc engages in operating of garden centers. Its products include mosquito control, soils and mulches, pottery, fertilizers, weed control, birding, rain bird drip irrigation, viz glass, lawn decor, chimeneas, and corinthian bells wind chimes. The company was founded by Jim Estill, John Cosby, and John Peters in March 1986 and is headquartered in North Richland Hills, TX.

