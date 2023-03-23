Cameco Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 28,210 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 942% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,706 put options.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCJ shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities raised shares of Cameco to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

CCJ stock opened at $24.60 on Thursday. Cameco has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $32.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 5.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 144.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the second quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1,175.8% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the third quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the third quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

