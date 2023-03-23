CAP-XX (LON:CPX) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.55

CAP-XX Limited (LON:CPX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.55 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 1.68 ($0.02). CAP-XX shares last traded at GBX 1.68 ($0.02), with a volume of 1,159,277 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of £8.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.50 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.55.

CAP-XX Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells supercapacitors primarily in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. It offers ultra-thin prismatic supercaps, large and small cylindrical supercaps, lithium ion capacitors, large cylindrical cells, and large microgrid and truck start modules.

