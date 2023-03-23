Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO) Shares Up 7.2%

Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.10. 21,879 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 311,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Caravelle International Group Trading Up 7.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32.

Get Caravelle International Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caravelle International Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CACO. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caravelle International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Caravelle International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Caravelle International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caravelle International Group Company Profile

Caravelle International Group, an ocean technology company, provides international shipping services and carbon-neutral solutions for wood desiccation. It is engaged in the seaborne transportation service under voyage contracts, as well as vessel services for vessels for and on behalf of ship owners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caravelle International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caravelle International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.