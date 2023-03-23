Carclo (LON:CAR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.82

Carclo plc (LON:CAR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.82 ($0.18) and traded as high as GBX 15.95 ($0.20). Carclo shares last traded at GBX 13.98 ($0.17), with a volume of 139,733 shares traded.

Carclo Stock Down 6.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of £10.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,397.50 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 13.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 14.82.

About Carclo

(Get Rating)

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates through three segments: Technical Plastics, Aerospace, and Central. The company offers fine tolerance and injection molded plastic components for use in the medical, optical, diagnostics, and electronic products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carclo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carclo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.