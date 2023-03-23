CCFNB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.05

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.05 and traded as low as $43.00. CCFNB Bancorp shares last traded at $43.75, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

CCFNB Bancorp Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.52 and a 200 day moving average of $47.05.

Get CCFNB Bancorp alerts:

CCFNB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. CCFNB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

About CCFNB Bancorp

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full-service banking through First Columbia Bank & Trust Co It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings, and demand deposits, and the making of commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CCFNB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCFNB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.