CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $62.90

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$62.90 and traded as high as C$66.04. CCL Industries shares last traded at C$65.59, with a volume of 144,352 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CCL.B. CIBC raised their price objective on CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Pi Financial reduced their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on CCL Industries from C$73.00 to C$71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$74.63.

CCL Industries Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$62.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$62.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.88.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

