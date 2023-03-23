Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.20

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.20 and traded as high as $5.29. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $5.29, with a volume of 2,513 shares trading hands.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $448.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average of $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,674 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA engages in the production and market of cement, quicklime, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete, and Blocks; Construction Supplies; Quicklime; and Other. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

