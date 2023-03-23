Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.26

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.26 and traded as high as C$8.70. Centerra Gold shares last traded at C$8.55, with a volume of 843,257 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CSFB dropped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$8.75 to C$9.75 in a report on Monday, February 13th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.23.

The company has a market cap of C$1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently -63.64%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

