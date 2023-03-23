Century Lithium (OTC:CYDVF) Trading Down 1%

Century Lithium Corp. (OTC:CYDVF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.79 and last traded at $0.79. Approximately 52,461 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 102,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

Century Lithium Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84.

About Century Lithium

Cypress Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for lithium, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Clayton Valley project that covers an area of approximately 5,430 acres located in southwest Nevada.

