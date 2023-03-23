CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $4,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 48.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CF Industries by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CF Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.80.

CF Industries Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $71.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.37 and a 200-day moving average of $94.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.60 and a 1-year high of $119.60.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 29.91%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.80%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

See Also

