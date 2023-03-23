Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Down 3.6% on Analyst Downgrade

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.6% during trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $79.00 to $61.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Charles Schwab traded as low as $57.21 and last traded at $57.31. 3,367,164 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 19,464,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.47.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SCHW. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.65.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at $38,937,074.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $15,106,806.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,856,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,691,645.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 76,000 shares of company stock worth $4,439,610 and have sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Down 5.4 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.31. The company has a market capitalization of $100.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Articles

