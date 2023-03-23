CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 1,938 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,485 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $98.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.51 and its 200 day moving average is $100.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of -368.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $707,574.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,298 shares in the company, valued at $53,551,880.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,478,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.72.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

