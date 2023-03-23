Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,876 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $5,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,404 shares of company stock worth $15,317,901 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,844.79.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,622.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,581.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,539.97. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,754.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.58 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.