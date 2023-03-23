Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.71.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CHD opened at $84.23 on Thursday. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.88%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,473,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $1,473,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,350 shares of company stock worth $6,969,241. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after buying an additional 37,034 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.