Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $256.90

Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $256.90 and last traded at $256.90, with a volume of 9537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $250.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.67.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.06.

Insider Transactions at Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.71 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 60.32% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO William E. Mudd sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.46, for a total value of $4,929,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,417,499.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Churchill Downs

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth $75,300,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 570,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,568,000 after acquiring an additional 174,525 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 93.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 360,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,461,000 after acquiring an additional 174,468 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth $23,170,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,830,000 after acquiring an additional 73,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

(Get Rating)

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.