Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $256.90

Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $256.90 and last traded at $256.90, with a volume of 9537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $250.60.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.67.
Churchill Downs Stock Down 0.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.06.
Insider Transactions at Churchill Downs
In other news, COO William E. Mudd sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.46, for a total value of $4,929,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,417,499.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Churchill Downs
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth $75,300,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 570,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,568,000 after acquiring an additional 174,525 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 93.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 360,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,461,000 after acquiring an additional 174,468 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth $23,170,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,830,000 after acquiring an additional 73,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.
About Churchill Downs
Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.
