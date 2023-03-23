City State Bank Sells 1,570 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

City State Bank cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.9% of City State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. City State Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4,540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 71,394 shares of company stock worth $6,994,626 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $98.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $170.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of -368.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

