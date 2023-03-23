CK Asset (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Raised to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of CK Asset (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CK Asset from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

CK Asset Stock Performance

CHKGF stock opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.14. CK Asset has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $7.25.

CK Asset Company Profile

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, and other properties; residential property investment and development; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operations.

