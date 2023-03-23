Clarkson (LON:CKN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,977.49

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,977.49 ($36.57) and traded as high as GBX 3,150 ($38.68). Clarkson shares last traded at GBX 3,150 ($38.68), with a volume of 25,157 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Clarkson to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 4,050 ($49.74) to GBX 3,740 ($45.93) in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Clarkson Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £964.85 million, a PE ratio of 1,270.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,153.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,977.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Clarkson Increases Dividend

Clarkson Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 64 ($0.79) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Clarkson’s previous dividend of $29.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio is 3,750.00%.

(Get Rating)

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

