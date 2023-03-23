Clean Coal Technologies (OTCMKTS:CCTC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.33

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.33 and traded as low as $0.19. Clean Coal Technologies shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 4,510 shares trading hands.
Clean Coal Technologies Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.33.
About Clean Coal Technologies
Clean Coal Technologies, Inc is engaged in the development of commercially viable and scalable coal dehydration technology. Its technology portfolio includes Pristine-M, Pristine-SA, and Pristine. Pristine is designed to remove moisture and volatile matter, rendering a cleaner thermal coal. Pristine-M is a low-cost coal dehydration technology.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clean Coal Technologies (CCTC)
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Clean Coal Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Coal Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.