Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $669,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,762,193.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 3,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total value of $529,285.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,554 shares in the company, valued at $4,105,641.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 5,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $669,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,762,193.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,887 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,323 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 8.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after acquiring an additional 8,669 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 18.4% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,929,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 13.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 219.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 18,171 shares during the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $133.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $81.56 and a 1-year high of $140.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.37.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 22.03%. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

