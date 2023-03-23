CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $4,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in CMS Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 108,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,872,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in CMS Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 16,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 32,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $50,256.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,314 shares of company stock valued at $447,136. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

CMS opened at $58.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.34. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $52.41 and a 12 month high of $73.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 9.74%. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.80.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

