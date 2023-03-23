CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNO. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 365.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 250.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 17,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $433,187.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,046,121.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $85,511.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,163 shares in the company, valued at $6,673,513.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 17,095 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $433,187.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,046,121.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,591 shares of company stock worth $627,713 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $21.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.23. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $973.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.10 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 16.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

