CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,434,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 788,325 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $68,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 4.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 2.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 5.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 12.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 6.5% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 20,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

CNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.43.

NYSE CNX opened at $15.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.32. CNX Resources Co. has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $24.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $5.11. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.19 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.

