Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $59.23

Shares of Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$59.23 and traded as low as C$55.35. Cogeco shares last traded at C$55.49, with a volume of 99,439 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cogeco from C$115.00 to C$110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 16th.

Cogeco Trading Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$59.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.05, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of C$784.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.28.

Cogeco Increases Dividend

Cogeco ( TSE:CGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported C$2.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Cogeco had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of C$789.69 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Cogeco Inc. will post 9.339527 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a $0.731 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Cogeco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.47%.

Cogeco Company Profile

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

