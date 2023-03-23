Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

CGNX has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cognex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Cognex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Cognex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $48.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.94. Cognex has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $80.30.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $239.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognex will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $44,131.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cognex news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 912 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $44,131.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 4,375 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $216,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,287 shares of company stock valued at $883,325. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cognex by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,895,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $658,855,000 after purchasing an additional 180,188 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cognex by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,389,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $472,094,000 after purchasing an additional 826,402 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cognex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,842,000 after purchasing an additional 45,764 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cognex by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,449,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $231,727,000 after purchasing an additional 272,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,294,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $249,423,000 after buying an additional 151,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products and solutions. Its products include vision sensors, vision systems, 3D vision systems, barcode readers, barcode verifiers, vision software, and vision tools. Its solutions include alignment, dimensioning, item detection, edge intelligence, logistics barcode reading systems and tunnels, water identification, and tire inspection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.