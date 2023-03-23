Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.63

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.63 and last traded at $38.39, with a volume of 131168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on COHU. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cohu from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Get Cohu alerts:

Cohu Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional Trading of Cohu

Cohu Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Cohu by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 11,359 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 62,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $748,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 139,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.