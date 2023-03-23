Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.63

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.63 and last traded at $38.39, with a volume of 131168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.24.
Several brokerages have weighed in on COHU. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cohu from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.
The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, CA.
