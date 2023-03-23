Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.2% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth about $955,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter worth about $177,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 165,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,452,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph C. Galante purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.26 per share, for a total transaction of $72,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,428.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $1,773,447.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 302,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,165,969.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph C. Galante purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.26 per share, with a total value of $72,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,428.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,171 shares of company stock valued at $2,019,695. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

PNFP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.57.

Shares of PNFP opened at $54.19 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.21 and a 200-day moving average of $77.24. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $97.58.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.32). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $401.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.54 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.26%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Featured Articles

