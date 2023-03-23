Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 6,933 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,933 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the third quarter worth $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.61) to GBX 2,950 ($36.23) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.91) to GBX 2,987 ($36.68) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. AlphaValue raised Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.61) to GBX 3,000 ($36.84) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,879.86.

SHEL opened at $56.85 on Thursday. Shell plc has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $62.75. The company has a market cap of $198.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

