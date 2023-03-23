Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Invests $344,000 in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 25.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,542,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,929,000 after purchasing an additional 710,654 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 69.0% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,381,000 after purchasing an additional 436,243 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,572,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,191,000 after purchasing an additional 205,095 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 25.1% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 806,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,918,000 after acquiring an additional 161,740 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 3,096.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after acquiring an additional 135,736 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Silgan alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Silgan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

Insider Transactions at Silgan

Silgan Stock Down 1.0 %

In other news, Director Anthony J. Allott sold 50,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $2,756,565.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 709,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,369,814.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 24.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $51.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $55.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Silgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

About Silgan

(Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.