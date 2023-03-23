Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Invests $353,000 in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 22,099 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,380,000 after buying an additional 1,824,331 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,262,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,566,000 after buying an additional 4,029,860 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,550,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $877,551,000 after buying an additional 1,679,810 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 28,118,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,605,000 after buying an additional 1,024,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,870,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,067,000 after buying an additional 393,493 shares during the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 2.2 %
NYSE:HPE opened at $14.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.92. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $17.66.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.85%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HPE shares. Barclays lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.77.
Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise
In related news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,606. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,606. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $513,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 799,621 shares of company stock valued at $12,178,761. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.
