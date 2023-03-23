Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Invests $355,000 in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 975.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 214.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLAB. StockNews.com began coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.78.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Down 2.1 %

Insider Activity at Silicon Laboratories

SLAB stock opened at $172.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.96. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.44 and a 12 month high of $194.68. The company has a current ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.00 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 912 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Further Reading

