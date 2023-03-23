Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,806 Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after acquiring an additional 362,658 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,757,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $727,311,000 after acquiring an additional 763,728 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after acquiring an additional 394,786 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $201,066,000 after buying an additional 240,195 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,284,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,228,000 after buying an additional 42,079 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,310,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,328 shares in the company, valued at $799,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,200 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.9 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRI opened at $151.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.43 and its 200 day moving average is $141.05. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $154.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DRI shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.76.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Stories

