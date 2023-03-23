Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,863 Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 319 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 64.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTRS. Barclays raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.05.

Northern Trust stock opened at $83.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.15 and a fifty-two week high of $121.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.10). Northern Trust had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.86%.

In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $171,072.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $48,800.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at $486,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

