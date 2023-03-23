Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Takes $376,000 Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,633 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 15,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $106.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $597.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $255.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.26 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 22.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at $646,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at $646,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total transaction of $575,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,891.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,004 shares of company stock worth $5,016,701 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on SIVB. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $411.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Maxim Group downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $348.47.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

