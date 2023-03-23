Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Takes $376,000 Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,633 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 15,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.
SVB Financial Group Stock Performance
SVB Financial Group stock opened at $106.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $597.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $255.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.22.
Insider Buying and Selling at SVB Financial Group
In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at $646,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total transaction of $575,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,209,891.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,004 shares of company stock worth $5,016,701 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have issued reports on SIVB. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $411.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Maxim Group downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $348.47.
About SVB Financial Group
SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.
Featured Articles
