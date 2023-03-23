Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,758 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 9.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 29.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 7.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of EXP stock opened at $138.51 on Thursday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.98 and a 1-year high of $152.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.95 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 38.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 8.64%.

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

In related news, CEO Michael Haack sold 18,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $2,693,694.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,962,099.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total transaction of $708,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,935,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 18,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $2,693,694.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,542 shares in the company, valued at $12,962,099.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,992 shares of company stock worth $6,427,728. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.13.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.