Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.14.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.30 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.75 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Institutional Trading of Community Health Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYH. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Community Health Systems by 195.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Community Health Systems by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Stock Down 5.0 %

Community Health Systems stock opened at $4.95 on Thursday. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $12.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.77 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.73.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Community Health Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of general and specialized healthcare services and outpatient services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.