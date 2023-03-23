Comparing AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) & Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY)

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Rating) and AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Biotricity and AtriCure’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biotricity $7.70 million 3.48 -$29.13 million ($0.40) -1.27 AtriCure $330.38 million 5.46 -$46.47 million ($1.01) -38.38

Biotricity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AtriCure. AtriCure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biotricity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Biotricity has a beta of 2.44, meaning that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AtriCure has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Biotricity and AtriCure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biotricity -220.94% -6,795.29% -183.66% AtriCure -14.06% -10.18% -7.94%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.8% of Biotricity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.3% of AtriCure shares are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of Biotricity shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of AtriCure shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Biotricity and AtriCure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biotricity 0 1 1 0 2.50 AtriCure 0 0 5 0 3.00

Biotricity presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 488.24%. AtriCure has a consensus price target of $59.17, suggesting a potential upside of 52.65%. Given Biotricity’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Biotricity is more favorable than AtriCure.

Summary

AtriCure beats Biotricity on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc. is a medical technology company, which is focused on biometric data monitoring solutions. It is also involved in delivering remote monitoring solutions to the medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, with a focus on diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. The firm’s FDA-approved Bioflux MCT technology is comprised of monitoring device and software components, which are made available to the market to assess, establish and develop sales processes, and market dynamics. The company was founded by Waqaas Al-Siddiq and Peter McGoldrick on August 29, 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Asia, and Other International. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Mason, OH.

