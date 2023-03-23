Comparing Barrick Gold (GOLD) & The Competition

Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD – Get Rating) is one of 106 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Barrick Gold to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Barrick Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Barrick Gold pays out 170.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 103.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Barrick Gold and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Barrick Gold $11.01 billion $432.00 million 75.00 Barrick Gold Competitors $2.52 billion $4.66 million 4.26

Profitability

Barrick Gold has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Barrick Gold is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Barrick Gold and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barrick Gold 3.92% 4.12% 2.84% Barrick Gold Competitors -22.53% -3.46% -0.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Barrick Gold and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barrick Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Barrick Gold Competitors 645 3074 3805 78 2.44

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 50.86%. Given Barrick Gold’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Barrick Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Barrick Gold has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barrick Gold’s peers have a beta of 1.22, indicating that their average share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.8% of Barrick Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Barrick Gold shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Barrick Gold beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corp. engages in the production and sale of gold, copper, and related activities. It also provides exploration and mining development. It operates through the following business segments: Carlin, Cortez, Turquoise Ridge, Pueblo Viejo, Loulo-Gounkoto, Kibali, Veladero, North Mara, Bulyanhulu, and Others. The Others segments includes Long Canyon, Phoenix, Nevada Gold Mines, Hemlo, Latin America and Asia Pacific, North Mara, Tongon, Buzwagi, and Africa and Middle East. The company was founded by Peter D. Munk in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

