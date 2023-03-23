Comparing Invacare (IVCRQ) and The Competition

Invacare (NYSE:IVCRQ – Get Rating) is one of 49 public companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Invacare to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Invacare and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Invacare alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invacare 0 0 0 0 N/A Invacare Competitors 293 1075 2254 82 2.57

As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 27.55%. Given Invacare’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Invacare has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invacare -9.99% -37.76% -7.18% Invacare Competitors -211.83% -89.17% -24.10%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Invacare and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

59.9% of Invacare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.2% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Invacare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Invacare and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Invacare $872.46 million -$45.56 million -0.01 Invacare Competitors $1.24 billion $113.29 million 4.60

Invacare’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Invacare. Invacare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Invacare has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invacare’s competitors have a beta of 0.90, suggesting that their average share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Invacare competitors beat Invacare on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Invacare

(Get Rating)

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.