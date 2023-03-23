Comparing Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) & Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC)

Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Rating) and Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Mercurity Fintech and Beyond Commerce, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Mercurity Fintech alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercurity Fintech 0 0 0 0 N/A Beyond Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Mercurity Fintech has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond Commerce has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mercurity Fintech and Beyond Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercurity Fintech N/A N/A N/A Beyond Commerce -32.60% N/A -25.70%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Mercurity Fintech shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Beyond Commerce shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mercurity Fintech and Beyond Commerce’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercurity Fintech $670,000.00 13.47 -$20.75 million N/A N/A Beyond Commerce $4.24 million 0.77 -$9.16 million N/A N/A

Beyond Commerce has higher revenue and earnings than Mercurity Fintech.

Summary

Mercurity Fintech beats Beyond Commerce on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercurity Fintech

(Get Rating)

Mercurity Fintech Holding, Inc. engages in the provision of instant payment network platform. It designs, develops, creates, tests, installs, configures, integrates, and customizes fully operational software using blockchain technologies. The company was founded by Mao Dong Xu on July 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Beyond Commerce

(Get Rating)

Beyond Commerce, Inc. operates as a provider of internet marketing analytics, technologies and services. Its focus is to develop, acquire, and deploy disruptive strategic software technology and market-changing business models through organic growth and acquisitions. The firm portfolio of companies includes: Service 800 and PathUX. The company was founded on January 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Receive News & Ratings for Mercurity Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercurity Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.