COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMSP) Shares Down 18.3%

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSP – Get Rating) shares dropped 18.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50. Approximately 1,694 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

COMSovereign Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average is $1.90.

About COMSovereign

COMSovereign Holding Corp. provides technologically-advanced telecom solutions for network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units, and other enterprises worldwide. The company offers packet microwave solutions that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations; and in-band full-duplex technologies that alleviate the performance limitations of the principal transmission technologies.

