Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Lifted to Buy at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Argus currently has $104.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ED. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Consolidated Edison from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.92.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $92.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.10 and its 200 day moving average is $92.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.35. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 69.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ED. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 22.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,579,000 after buying an additional 190,138 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 54.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

