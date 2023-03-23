Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,126.60

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2,126.60 and traded as high as C$2,383.57. Constellation Software shares last traded at C$2,352.57, with a volume of 24,071 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,450.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,250.00 to C$2,650.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$2,487.50.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Constellation Software Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2,332.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$2,126.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$49.85 billion, a PE ratio of 75.60, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.90.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.