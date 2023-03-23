Contrasting Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII) & OMNIQ (NASDAQ:OMQS)

Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Rating) and OMNIQ (NASDAQ:OMQS – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sharing Economy International and OMNIQ, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharing Economy International 0 0 0 0 N/A OMNIQ 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharing Economy International $240,000.00 1.94 -$3.89 million N/A N/A OMNIQ $78.25 million 0.48 -$13.36 million ($1.64) -3.02

This table compares Sharing Economy International and OMNIQ’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sharing Economy International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OMNIQ.

Volatility & Risk

Sharing Economy International has a beta of -1.63, suggesting that its share price is 263% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OMNIQ has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sharing Economy International and OMNIQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharing Economy International -1,801.21% N/A -139.39% OMNIQ -11.50% -814.80% -16.13%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.8% of OMNIQ shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sharing Economy International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of OMNIQ shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

OMNIQ beats Sharing Economy International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sharing Economy International

Sharing Economy International, Inc. develops technologies, products and services with a view to minimise pollution and wastage to protect the environment. It operates through the following segments: Dyeing and Finishing Equipment and Sharing Economy. The Dyeing and Finishing Equipment segment involves in the manufacture and sell of textile dyeing and finishing machines. The Sharing Economy segment targets the technology and global sharing economy markets, by developing online platforms and rental business partnerships that will drive the global development of sharing through economical rental business models. The company was founded by Jian Hua Wu in 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About OMNIQ

OMNIQ Corp. provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions. It uses patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications. The company’s services and technology helps clients to move people, assets and data through airports, warehouses, schools, national borders, and many other applications and environments. It serves government agencies and companies from several sectors, including manufacturing, retail, distribution, food and beverage, transportation and logistics, healthcare, and oil, gas, and chemicals. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

