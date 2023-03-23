Critical Analysis: Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) & Its Peers

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) is one of 93 public companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Kinsale Capital Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Kinsale Capital Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinsale Capital Group 19.42% 27.08% 7.58% Kinsale Capital Group Competitors -9.15% -10.02% -0.91%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kinsale Capital Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kinsale Capital Group $819.20 million $159.11 million 41.76 Kinsale Capital Group Competitors $14.43 billion -$186.72 million -39.56

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Kinsale Capital Group’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Kinsale Capital Group. Kinsale Capital Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

86.0% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Kinsale Capital Group has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kinsale Capital Group’s peers have a beta of 0.62, meaning that their average stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Kinsale Capital Group pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Kinsale Capital Group pays out 8.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.3% and pay out 18.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Kinsale Capital Group has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Kinsale Capital Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinsale Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Kinsale Capital Group Competitors 530 2747 2590 137 2.39

As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 5.54%. Given Kinsale Capital Group’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kinsale Capital Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Kinsale Capital Group beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions. The company was founded by Michael P. Kehoe on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

