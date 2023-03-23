Critical Comparison: Comerica (NYSE:CMA) and Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) and Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Alerus Financial has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comerica has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alerus Financial and Comerica’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alerus Financial $226.80 million 1.45 $40.01 million $2.09 7.85 Comerica $3.53 billion 1.66 $1.15 billion $8.47 5.26

Dividends

Comerica has higher revenue and earnings than Alerus Financial. Comerica is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alerus Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Alerus Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Comerica pays an annual dividend of $2.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Alerus Financial pays out 34.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Comerica pays out 33.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Alerus Financial has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Comerica has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Comerica is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.7% of Alerus Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.9% of Comerica shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Alerus Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Comerica shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alerus Financial and Comerica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alerus Financial 17.64% 12.65% 1.20% Comerica 30.72% 20.75% 1.33%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Alerus Financial and Comerica, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alerus Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00 Comerica 1 6 13 0 2.60

Alerus Financial currently has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.90%. Comerica has a consensus price target of $82.15, indicating a potential upside of 84.52%. Given Comerica’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Comerica is more favorable than Alerus Financial.

Summary

Comerica beats Alerus Financial on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products. The Retirement & Benefit Services segment consists of retirement plan administration and investment advisory services, employee stock ownership plan, fiduciary services, payroll, HSA, and other benefit services. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary services to consumer and commercial clients, including financial planning, investment management, personal and corporate trust services, estate administration, and custody services. The Mortgage segment includes first and second mortgage loans through a centralized mortgage unit. The Corporate Administration segment covers indirect overhead allocations and income tax expense. The was company founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Grand Folks, ND.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services. The Retail Bank segment includes personal financial services, consisting of consumer lending, consumer deposit gathering and mortgage loan origination, and offers consumer products, including deposit accounts, installment loans, credit cards, student loans, home equity lines of credit, and residential mortgage loans. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary services, private banking, retirement services, investment management and advisory services, investment banking, and brokerage services. The Finance segment includes the corporation’s securities portfolio and asset and liability management activities. The Other segment includes the income and expense impact of equity and cash, tax benefits, charges of an unusual or infrequ

