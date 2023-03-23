Critical Comparison: Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU) & Visteon (NASDAQ:VC)

Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU – Get Rating) and Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Spruce Power has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Visteon has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Spruce Power and Visteon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spruce Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Visteon 2 5 6 0 2.31

Profitability

Visteon has a consensus price target of $152.64, indicating a potential downside of 0.42%. Given Visteon’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Visteon is more favorable than Spruce Power.

This table compares Spruce Power and Visteon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spruce Power -272.74% -14.94% -10.08% Visteon 3.30% 22.59% 6.63%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spruce Power and Visteon’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spruce Power $15.60 million 7.86 $28.79 million ($0.46) -1.85 Visteon $3.76 billion 1.15 $124.00 million $4.34 35.32

Visteon has higher revenue and earnings than Spruce Power. Spruce Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Visteon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.3% of Spruce Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of Spruce Power shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Visteon shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Visteon beats Spruce Power on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spruce Power

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which are fitted to vehicles. In addition, the company offers vehicle electrification and infrastructure solutions, and charging stations. It serves end-use customer base comprising Fortune 500 corporate enterprises, public utilities, and various municipalities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles, and supplies automotive parts. It operates through the Americas, Europe, China, and Other Asia Pacific geographical segments. The Americas segment includes the United States and Mexico. The Europe segment refers to Portugal, Slovakia, and Tunisia. The China segment relates to China domestic and export. The Other Asia Pacific segment is involved in Japan and India. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

